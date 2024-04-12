Andhra Pradesh: Jana Jagarana Samithi Protest for GVL Seat

Visakhapatnam: The Jana Jagarana Samithi, held a protest at Visakhapatnam on Friday, calling for the allocation of the MP seat to G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, urging an end to family politics. The protestors believe that GVL's focus on developing Visakhapatnam as a major IT hub would significantly benefit the city and its residents.

The protest took place at the GVMC Gandhi statue, where state convener Vasu addressed the crowd. He stated that thousands of Visakhapatnam youth who migrate to cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru in search of IT job opportunities, face hardships while living away from their families. The protestors argue that allocation of seat to GVL's would ensure the city's growth and provide better prospects for its youth.



