Jammu Man Who Opened Fire at Farooq Abdullah Placed in Five-Day Police Custody

Srinagar: A Jammu court on Thursday ordered five days of police custody for 63‑year‑old Kamal Singh Jamwal, the man accused of firing at National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah during a wedding function in the winter capital the previous night.

Jamwal, a long‑time resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu’s old city, was produced before the court under heavy security. Police argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to uncover the motive behind the attack, examine any personal, political, or organisational links, and understand how he managed to get close to a Z‑plus protectee with a loaded firearm. The court granted the request and directed that Jamwal undergo a medical check‑up every 24 hours during custody.

Before being taken to court, Jamwal was examined at a hospital. While being escorted, he told reporters, “I have not done this at the behest of anyone. I have fired at him.” His statement mirrors what he reportedly told investigators—that he acted alone and had been waiting for nearly 20 years for an opportunity to target Abdullah.

Reports indicate that Jamwal claimed a long‑standing personal grudge, describing the attack as his “personal agenda.” Police are still verifying the credibility of these claims and exploring whether any deeper motivations or influences were involved.

Local sources portray Jamwal as a businessman who owns several shops in Jammu’s old city and lives off rental income. Investigators have confirmed that the weapon used—a licensed pistol—belonged to him. Several eyewitness accounts and police statements note that he appeared to be inebriated at the time of the attack. He managed to fire a single shot before being swiftly overpowered by security personnel and bystanders. Officials have also stated that there is no indication of a terror angle so far, though inquiries into his social and organisational affiliations—including his self‑proclaimed association with a little‑known group called Jagran Manch—are ongoing. Some individuals who say they were familiar with Jamwal claimed that he had taken an active part in protests in Jammu that were directed against Kashmiri groups. According to them, he was also heard on several occasions expressing the view that dealing with Kashmiri political leaders would require measures far more forceful than stone‑throwing.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday night at a high‑profile wedding function in Greater Kailash, on the outskirts of Jammu. Abdullah, accompanied by senior political leaders including the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, was leaving the venue when Jamwal, as shown in the CCTV footage, approached from behind and fired at point‑blank range. The shot missed after security personnel intervened instantly, pushing the weapon upward and restraining the attacker. CCTV footage and eyewitness testimonies confirm that Jamwal had managed to get dangerously close before being subdued.

The near‑fatal attempt has triggered serious concerns about security lapses, particularly how an armed individual gained access to an event attended by top political figures.

As the investigation progresses, police are expected to focus on reconstructing Jamwal’s movements, verifying his claims of acting alone, and determining whether his alleged 20‑year grudge was rooted in personal resentment, political animosity, or other factors. The case has also prompted renewed scrutiny of VIP security protocols in J&K.