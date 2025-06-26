Jammu and Kashmir gun battle: Terrorist Killed, 3 Others Trapped

Srinagar: One of the four to five militants trapped in a remote village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district following the security forces’ launching a cordon-and-search-operation early Thursday has been killed in a fierce gun battle whereas the efforts to neutralize others are underway, the officials said.

Confirming it, the Army’s Nagrota (Jammu)-based 16 Corps -also known as White Knight Corps- in a post on ‘X’ said, “In the ongoing joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Basantgarh, one terrorist has been neutralized till now. Operation continues”. A report said that the operation is being suspended for the night to avoid collateral damage.

The police sources said that the slain man is believed to be a member of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit whereas three of his associates remain trapped in a wooded area near Bihali village in Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

The sources said that this group of four militants was being tracked for a year and was finally confronted by a joint search party of the Army and J&K police in the remote Bihali area of Basantgarh on Thursday morning. Reinforcements from the Army including PARA troopers and J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) were quickly sent to the area to take on them, the sources said.

Inspector General of Police (Jammu range), Bhim Sen Tuti, told reporters that the contact was established with the terrorists at around 8.30 am. "They are believed to be four in number and we have been tracking (this group) for the last one year," he said, adding that a search operation was launched despite foggy conditions in the area.