Jaishankar Begins Brussels Visit For EU Talks

NEW DELHI: External affairs minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday began a two-day visit to Brussels for talks with his counterparts from the 27-member European Union.

This is the first high-level visit from India to the Brussels-headquartered EU after the two sides finalised a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in January.

“External affairs minister Dr S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Brussels, Belgium, from March 15 to 16, 2026, at the invitation of European Union High Representative and Vice-President Kaja Kallas to interact with foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states at the Foreign Affairs Council meeting,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also hold meetings with the leadership of the European Union and his counterparts from Belgium and other EU member states.

“The visit of the external affairs minister, coming soon after the historic 16th India-EU Summit, is expected to further deepen India’s strategic partnership with the European Union,” the statement said.

India and the EU finalised the free trade agreement — described as the “mother of all deals” — following the summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EU leadership on January 27.

Jaishankar’s visit to Brussels also comes amid the ongoing Iran–US tensions, and the two sides are expected to deliberate on its implications, particularly on global energy flows.