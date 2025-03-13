Jaipur Principal Arrested for Alleged Sexual Exploitation of Students

Jaipur: A government polytechnic college principal was arrested for allegedly sexually exploiting female students, police said on Thursday.This comes a month after a complaint was lodged with the technical education secretary by students and some staff members against principal Syed Mashkoor Ali. He was then suspended following the complaint on February 3.

Police said Ali is alleged to have molested several students and sent inappropriate messages to them. On Monday, a probe team set up by the technical education secretary visited the college but faced protests by the students. The protesting students, demanding a new investigation, alleged sexual exploitation by the principal.

Reacting to the development, a police team reached the spot and registered a case on the students' complaints. SHO Pratap Nagar police station was given charge of the police probe and Ali was detained on Tuesday. The next day, the victim students gave their statements in court and Ali was arrested after that, DCP (East) Tejaswini Gautam said.