Jaipur Bus Horror: Two Labourers Electrocuted, Five Injured as Live Wire Ignites Vehicle

Jaipur: Two persons were electrocuted to death and five others injured when a private bus caught fire after coming in contact with a hanging wire in the Manoharpur area here on Tuesday, police said.The bus carrying labourers was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village when the incident occurred. After touching a live electricity wire, the bus caught fire, which was later doused, Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (Rural), Rashi Dogra Dudi said.

The injured have been rushed to the SMS hospital. Further details are awaited.