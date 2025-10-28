 Top
Home » Nation

Jaipur Bus Horror: Two Labourers Electrocuted, Five Injured as Live Wire Ignites Vehicle

Nation
28 Oct 2025 12:49 PM IST

Private bus carrying workers catches fire after snagging dangling power line on rural kaccha road in Manoharpur; probe ordered

Jaipur Bus Horror: Two Labourers Electrocuted, Five Injured as Live Wire Ignites Vehicle
x
Two killed and five critically hurt when labourer bus bursts into flames after hitting hanging live wire on unpaved village road in Jaipur Rural.

Jaipur: Two persons were electrocuted to death and five others injured when a private bus caught fire after coming in contact with a hanging wire in the Manoharpur area here on Tuesday, police said.The bus carrying labourers was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village when the incident occurred. After touching a live electricity wire, the bus caught fire, which was later doused, Superintendent of Police, Jaipur (Rural), Rashi Dogra Dudi said.

The injured have been rushed to the SMS hospital. Further details are awaited.
( Source : PTI )
jaipur bus fire 
Rest of India Rajasthan Jaipur 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X