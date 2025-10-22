Jain Monk To Support Thackeray Cousins After Kabutarkhana Ban

The move comes a week after he announced the formation of a new political party, called Shanti Doot Janakalyan Party, with a pigeon as its symbol, ahead of the BMC elections. The party would contest the polls, expected to be held by the end of this year, with the agenda of protecting Kabutarkhanas or pigeon feeding spots.

“Our fight is not only for pigeons, but for all ‘voiceless’ animals. Our community leaders in the BJP have done nothing on the ban on kabutarkhanas. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have also kept the issue of pigeon feeding on the back burner. Closing the kabutarkhanas has hurt our sentiments. We are now preparing to support Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray in the upcoming municipal elections. I will meet both the leaders on this issue in the coming days,” said Nilesh Chandra Vijay.

Following complaints of health hazards, the BMC ordered the closure of all 51 Kabutarkhanas in Mumbai including 92-year-old Dadar Kabutarkhana. The Bombay High Court has refrained from staying the closure order saying “human life is of paramount importance.” The Court has deemed pigeon feeding a ‘public nuisance’ and a potential health hazard to people of all age groups.

The case is currently in limbo and pigeon-feeding is not yet permitted, costing a ₹500 fine and the possibility of an FIR. In the last hearing, the BMC had said that it is ready to allow controlled pigeon feeding. However, the court had asked the BMC to call for public opinions before starting it. The next hearing in the HC is scheduled for December.

Nilesh Chandra Vijay had previously threatened to take up arms for the cause of pigeon-feeding saying that they will not obey even the court and constitution if things go against the religion. “Jain society is a peaceful society. It is not our job to take up arms. We will use the path of Satyagraha and hunger strike. But if necessary, we will even take up arms for religion. If things are going against religion, we will not obey them,” he had said.