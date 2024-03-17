Jagtial ENT Surgeon Arrested for Supplying Drugs to Hyd

Hyderabad: An ENT surgeon in Jagtial has been arrested by the TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB), prohibition and excise department, the commissioner’s task force, Kushaiguda police and Jagtial district police.



The accused, Dr Madanmohan, was found to be diverting narcotic drugs from the hospital's operation theatre to a drug addict in Hyderabad.

During a raid at the addict's residence in Sainikpuri, officials discovered a significant quantity of narcotics and psychotropic drugs like morphine injections, controlled release tablets and other potent substances.

Further investigation revealed that Dr Madanmohan was using courier services to send the drugs to Hyderabad, where they were then delivered to the addict. The ENT surgeon admitted to supplying narcotics for the past two years.

Authorities also raided the Maanvitha Pharmacy attached to Mamatha ENT Hospital and found discrepancies in the stock registers related to narcotic drugs. Dr Madanmohan was subsequently arrested. The pharmacy's license will be revoked by the drugs control administration.