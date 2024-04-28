Jagan’s Navaratnalu Plus Manifesto Ups Sops Under Many Schemes

Vijayawada: Chief Minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has unveiled the highly anticipated YSRC Manifesto 2024 Navaratnalu Plus on Saturday, promising to increase Amma Vodi amount from ₹15,000 to ₹17,000 per year, at his Camp Office in Tadepalli. He has continued with enhanced allotments or increased sops schemes like Kapu Nestham, zero interest loans, social security pensions, Rythu Bharosa, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Kapu Nestham, Shadi Tohfa, Housing Scheme and Aarogyasri.

Interestingly, to attract Kapu and BC women, Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that ₹60,000 will be given in eight instalments under Kapu Nestham. He hiked Jagananna Amma Vodi to ₹85,000 over the next five years under which every mother from an underprivileged background who ensures that her children are attending school will now receive ₹17,000 per annum, unlike ₹15,000 per annum previously.

Further, the Chief Minister has increased the flagship YSR Pension Kanuka from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 per month, which will be delivered to the doorstep of all elderly, widows and disabled every month. Guaranteed income support of ₹80,000 will be provided to every farmer’s family for five years under YSR Rythu Bharosa at the rate of ₹16,000 per year, up from the previous ₹13,500. Under YSR Cheyutha, 45–60-year-old BCs, SCs, STs and minority elder sisters will be given ₹75,000 in four instalments over the next five years.

Under YSR EBC Nestam, 45–60-year-old elder sisters belonging to economically backward classes will be given ₹60,000 in four instalments over the next five years. YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes will continue as is for the next five years. YSR Free Crop Insurance, Sunna Vaddi Panta Runalu, Input Subsidy, and nine hours of free power supply per day will continue. Construction of food processing units will continue in all 26 districts, along with godowns and cold storages at the assembly constituency-level as per need.

Aqua farmers with less than 10 acres land in the aqua zone will continue to avail power at only ₹1.5 per unit. The financial assistance under Jagananna Chedodu will continue to be ₹50,000.

For employment and skill development of youth in AP, there will be a state-of-the-art Skill University in Tirupati, skill colleges in all 26 districts, and integrated skill hubs in all 175 constituencies to make youth job-ready.

There will be a monthly internship of ₹2,500 for boys and ₹3,000 for girls while they undergo skill training in the skill institutions mentioned.

A Startup Hub and an International VC Mentorship Cell will be set up in Visakhapatnam to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of the state’s youth.

Notifications for competitive exams like Group 1 and Group 2 will be announced on a regular basis, with the exam being conducted according to a schedule similar to that of the UPSC.

Families of ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and outsourced employees, who earn up to ₹25,000, will now be eligible to avail benefits of housing, healthcare and education under the Navaratnalu schemes.

Revolutionary schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, Videsi Vidya Deevena, Vidya Kanuka, Jagananna Gorumudda, and measures such as tab distribution, IB curriculum and TOEFL, digital classrooms, and English-medium curriculum will continue.

Further, upgradation of school infrastructure will go on through Mana Badi Nadu Nedu programme. Welfare hostels will continue to be constructed, ensuring top-notch infrastructure for students.