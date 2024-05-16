Jagan Winning; Oath as CM in Visakhapatnam: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam:Industries minister and YSRC candidate from Gajuwaka assembly constituency Gudivada Amarnath asserted that YSRC is poised for a sweeping victory. He went on to declare that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be sworn in as the CM in Visakhapatnam, which will become the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Amarnath maintained that no single party will secure a majority on its own at the national level. The party with the maximum number of seats will need the support of MPs belonging to YSRC, which will win the most seats in AP.

The minister declared that the high voter turnout in AP is due to 85 per cent of the families in the state, which received the various benefits extended by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the last five years, turning up and voting for the YSRC. Amarnath said those who voted for the YSRC include farmers, middle class, women, and SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.