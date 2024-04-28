Jagan will secure bigger majority in Pulivendula: Bharathi









Y.S. Bharathi, the spouse of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, exuded confidence on Sunday, stating that Jagan's upcoming victory in Pulivendula would surpass previous election results. Amidst a fervent campaign in Kadapa district, Bharathi engaged with diverse segments of the populace, witnessing overwhelming support for Jagan across the constituency. She emphasized Jagan's commitment to delivering on manifesto pledges, contrasting his approach with Chandrababu Naidu's history of unfulfilled promises. Bharathi reaffirmed her unwavering support for Jagan, continuing a tradition established by her late father-in-law, Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and reiterated her dedication to serving the electorate.



