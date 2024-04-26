Jagan to Start Siddham 3.0 from April 28

Vijayawada: After the success of the Siddham and Memantha Siddham bus yatra, YSR Congress President and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would start his election campaign Siddham 3.0 from April 28.

The YSRC is likely to release its election manifesto by the evening on April 26, the sources said, adding that the manifesto is almost ready.

After a two-day break, Jagan Reddy will start the Siddham 3.0 covering three assembly constituencies each day.

YSRC general secretary Talasila Raghuram released the details of the Siddham 3.0 election campaign for the first four days until May 1. As per the schedule, the CM will start from Tadipatri constituency covering Tadipatri, Venkatagiri and Kandukur ACs.

On April 29, the CM will hold meetings in Chodavaram, P Gannavaram and Ponnur. The next day, he will be in Kondepi, Mydukur and Pileru assembly constituencies. On May 1, he will be at Bobbili, Payakaraopeta and Eluru constituencies.