Jagan to Start New Term as CM on June 9, Says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada: Minister Botcha Satyanarayana expressed optimism on Thursday that YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as Chief Minister for the second time in Visakhapatnam on June 9.

Addressing the media here, the minister said that the high polling in the state reflected the aspirations of the people that Jagan Reddy should continue to rule the state for another term.

He recalled that Jagan Reddy had asked the public to vote for his party if his government did good and he had promised to continue the reforms in education, medicine and administration.

Satyanarayana said the Telugu Desam has lost its patience and started attacking the chief minister and the YSRC in cruel ways.

“We are going to win seats close to the target of 175,” the minister said.

Botcha Satyanarayana said the YSRC leaders showed patience even in the face of provocations and attacks from TD. “It is not good to take the law into our hands as we must protect democracy and provide equal justice to all.”

The minister asked why people would vote for Chandrababu. “Jagan Reddy has credibility, but does Chandrababu have that credibility? Because of Chandrababu's complaints, the funds of DBT schemes did not go to the beneficiaries. Now, after the polls, funds are being deposited for the welfare schemes,” he said.