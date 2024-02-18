Jagan to Reveal MS, MBS Strategy at Raptadu Siddham Meet

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, as YSRC president, has prepared a master strategy – Memu Siddham, Maa Booth Siddham, involving a blitzkrieg on each one of the 47,000-odd booths across the state, as part of YSRC’s “Why Not 175” target for the 2024 elections.

The CM will unveil the Memu Siddham (MS), Maa Booth Siddham (MBS) at the Siddham meeting in Raptadu on Sunday.



Jagan Mohan Reddy has already set the narrative that the upcoming election is the Kurukshetra War between the Good and Evil, describing Telugu Desam, Jana Sena, BJP, and Congress as the evil, which have all come together to pull Jagan down.

At a time when there is utter chaos and confusion within the opposition ranks, YSRC has already released seven lists, with names of constituency in-charges who will be fielded from the respective constituencies. So far, the ruling party has released names of 69 (out of 175) assembly constituency in-charges and 16 (out of 25) Lok Sabha constituency in-charges.





Elaborating further on the party’s preparedness on ground zero, a highly placed source said, “A 15-member team will be in-charge of each of the 47,000 booths across the state.” Party sources revealed that the party is prepared “to the T,” taking care of all the minute details.

Jagan to Reveal MS, MBS Strategy at Raptadu Siddham MeetYSRC sources said, “Regular meetings with party's top leadership and two-way communication are making the cadre more prepared and confident each passing day. By the looks of it, everything will happen quite smoothly on the polling day.”



Talking of his preparedness, a grassroots party worker said, “The cadre is ecstatic with CM’s resolve of winning 175 / 175 seats. To make this a reality, we are responding with an even more aggressive slogan – Memu Siddham, Maa Booth Siddham (We are ready, even our booth is ready).