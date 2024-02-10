Jagan To Remain With Masses Till Elections, Aiming For 175 Target

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is gearing up for his extensive campaign highlighting his government’s welfare and development programmes till the completion of 2024 elections in AP. He has already launched scathing attacks against Opposition parties at his massive Siddham (Ready) meetings. He will only be intensifying these attacks during the next two months.

Incidentally, the CM has been one step ahead of all parties in terms of candidate selection. He has already released six lists with a total of 85 names, 67 of them as in-charges of Assembly segments and 18 of Parliament constituencies. His aim is to prepare winning horses that will win the coming election under any circumstances.

As for himself, Jagan Mohan Reddy has set the target of remaining among people without rest till April 14. Sources say the Chief Minister-cum-YSRC chief’s schedule has been prepared in this regard. The schedule is expected to go viral on social media shortly.



The CM will visit Visakhapatnam on February 13 to attend the “Aadudam Andhra” finals, followed by the release of YSR Cheyutha funds on February 16 in Kuppam. He is likely to release the YSRC manifesto at the concluding Siddham meeting on February 18 at Anantapur. The release of input subsidy for farmers will be announced in Annamayya district on February 21.



Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate in distribution of EBC Nestham third phase funds on February 24 in Kurnool. The fourth quarter of Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds will be released on February 27 in Guntur. The second phase of Jagananna Vasathi Deevena funds will be released on March 5 in Sri Satyasai district.

The Chief Minister will hold his final Cabinet meeting on March 6, during which important decisions are expected to be taken.



It is worth mentioning here that Jagan Mohan Reddy has used every occasion of his funds’ release to counter Opposition parties, emphasising the good done by the YSRC government for the public during the past five years. Significantly, he has asked the public to vote for YSRC in the 2024 elections if they have benefitted from his government.



The notification regarding the state Assembly and Lok Sabha elections is expected to be released in the third week of February. Clearly, the CM will be using every opportunity in the interim to highlight his welfare measures to the hilt.



Reliable sources say Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold his election campaigns in 120 constituencies and 21 parliamentary segments at the rate of three meetings a day for 40 days soon after his schedule for the campaign is finalised.

YSRC leaders say the state government is planning to felicitate village and ward volunteers in the third or fourth week of February while increasing the prize money for award-winning volunteers at the state and district levels, as they dedicatedly rendered their services to the public.