Jagan to file nomination in Pulivendula on Thursday

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will file nomination papers for contesting from Pulivendula Assembly constituency in YSR district on Thursday at 11.25 am.

With “Memantha Sidham” bus coming to end on Wednesday in Srikakulam district, Jagan will leave for Pulivendula from Gannavaram airport in a flight at 8.15 am on Thursday and reach Kadapa airport at 9.05 am to file the nomination papers.

Before reaching the returning officer’s (RO) office at YSR junction, Jagan will address a public meeting at CSI grounds in Pulivendula. After completing formalities at RO’s office, he will board a flight bound to Gannavaram and reach his residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district at 2.30 pm.

After successful conduct of “Memantha Sidham” bus yatra, the YSRCP is chalking out action plans to hold at least two public meetings in each Assembly constituency as part of election campaign and sensitize people on the importance of reelecting the party to continue the welfare scheme and other development activities in the State.