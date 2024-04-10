Jagan to Address Meeting at Piduguralla Bypass Today

Vijayawada: YSRC president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will begin Day 12 of his Memantha Siddham Bus Yatra on Wednesday starting from Gantavaripalem, where he halted on Tuesday night.



The Chief Minister's bus will pass through holding roadshows at Puttavaripalem, Santamaguluru Cross, Rompicharla Cross, Vipperla, Nekarikallu and arrive at Devarampadu Cross for lunch break.



Thereafter, the Yatra will proceed towards Kondamodu, and reach Piduguralla bypass, where Jagan Mohan Reddy will address a public meeting.



After the public meeting, the CM will resume his journey, heading to Kondamodu Junction, Anupalem, Rajupalem and Reddigudem. The bus yatra will conclude on Wednesday at Dhulipala, where he will halt for the night.