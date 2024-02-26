Jagan Storms Naidu's Citadel, Asks 'What Have You Done for Kuppam?'

Tirupati: Launching a blistering attack on arch-rival and Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in his bastion, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday asked whether the people of Kuppam constituency had benefitted from Naidu as their MLA for 34 years and as chief minister for 14 years.

Addressing a public meeting in Gundisettipalli village in Santhipuram mandal, Jagan Mohan Reddy saluted the resilience of the Kuppam people for “enduring” Naidu’s leadership for decades. “Naidu did nothing for Kuppam. Is he now eligible to be the MLA here," he asked the people.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said Naidu did not even own a house in Kuppam despite spending 35 years as the MLA for this region. “Naidu captured this BC-majority constituency in 1983 using money power, after he faced a humiliating defeat in Chandragiri by a margin of nearly 17,000 votes.”

“But he gave nothing in return to the people who reposed immense faith in him,” the CM remarked.

The Chief Minister accused Naidu of maintaining control over Kuppam through his financial influence and neglecting the welfare and development of the segment. “It's time for change and it is time to meet the needs and aspirations of the people.”

He said, “Kuppam now has the chance to teach Naidu a lesson to Naidu by electing YSRC's K.R.J. Bharat as its MLA."

Jagan Mohan Reddy said though YSRC’s Bharat lost to Naidu in 2019 polls, he was made an MLC and has been striving for Kuppam’s development. He called upon the people to elect Bharat as MLA in the coming elections. “After Bharat wins from here, we will make him a minister and develop Kuppam further,” he said.

Questioning Naidu's track record, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked, "Did he introduce any programme or scheme for which he will be remembered? Did he do any good as CM for 14 years? If he actually worked for public welfare, why does he need an alliance now?”

The CM also questioned the TD chief’s capability, saying the former CM couldn’t complete even the Kuppam Branch Canal during his 14-year tenure. “What can he do for the state then,” Jagan Mohan Reddy asked.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that his model of governance was people-centric and he ensured social justice, unlike Naidu who believed in “deception and backstabbing.”

The Chief Minister warned that Naidu and his foster son Pawan Kalyan would campaign with false promises, and urged the people to become his soldiers and secure victory for the YSRC if they felt they had gained from the welfare programmes.