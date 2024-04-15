Vijayawada: Police Announce 2 Lakh reward Rs for Info on Stone Pelter

Vijayawada: NTR police offered Rs 2 lakh cash reward for inforamtion or recordings to identify the accused in stone pelting attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada.

Informant details will be kept confidential, said a press release from the office of NTR district police commissioner.

On Saturday night, when the CM’s bus tour – ‘Memantha Siddam (We are ready)’ – was passing through Vijayawada and reached the Singhnagar area, stones were pelted at Jagan, who was standing atop the bus. The incident occurred near the Vivekananda School, and Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, who was standing beside the CM, was also injured.

An FIR has been registered under charges of attempt to murder, and multiple police teams have been formed to identify those behind the stone-pelting, Vijayawada police said. Officials said the CM’s security detail would be reviewed.





