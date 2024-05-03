Jagan slams Naidu for ignoring peoples welfare in Andhra Pradesh

Naraspur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday slammed the Opposition leader and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the welfare of the people during his tenure as Chief Minister.



Launching a blistering attack on Naidu during an election campaign, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the former did nothing for the people. “If you ask Naidu, who worked as a Chief Minister three times for 14 years, about one good work he did for the welfare of people during his regime, there will be no reply from him,” he said.

“Naidu’s entire tenure was full of unfulfilled promises and deception,” he alleged. Thanking people for attending the election campaign in large numbers in scorching heat, Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to think wisely before casting their vote as Naidu has once again came up with promises in the name of super-6.

He sought to know what had happened to the promises including unemployment dole to youth and making a Singapore-like capital city in Andhra Pradesh. “He (Naidu) ignored all the promises mentioned in the manifesto in 2014 and he is again announcing super-6 promises which cannot be fulfilled given his previous track record,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

“Believing Naidu’s unfulfilled promises is nothing but putting your head into python’s mouth,” he said, adding that he was fighting “Kurukshetrayudham" not only for electing MPs and MLAs but for continuing various welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government in the last 59 months in the State.