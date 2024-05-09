Jagan Seeks From CBI Court Permission to Travel Abroad

Top
DC Correspondent
8 May 2024 8:33 PM GMT
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Image: DC)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition in the CBI court on Wednesday with a request to approve his plan to visit London, Switzerland and France from May 17 to June 1.

Following this, the CBI court, which is overseeing the investigation into the disproportionate assets’ case against Jagan Mohan Reddy, asked the CBI to file its counter on the matter.

It adjourned further hearing on the matter to its next sitting on Thursday.

