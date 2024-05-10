Jagan Says TD-BJP Alliance Will Hurt Muslims

Kurnool/Anantapur: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that N. Chandrababu Naidu’s alliance with the BJP would distance the Telugu Desam from Muslims.

"Chandrababu Naidu is with the BJP, which wants to remove 4 per cent Muslim reservation. At the same time, he comes up with a new drama to seek minority votes. Like a chameleon, Babu changes colour. The reservation for Muslim reservations will remain, and the YSRC stands by it," he said.

“The 4 per cent reservation for Muslims is not given based on religion. The reservation does not list the higher castes in the Muslim community like Pathan or Syeds. This reservation is for the backwards among the Muslims. People have to note that every religion has a BC, an OC category. It is unacceptable and morally wrong to view minorities through a discriminatory lens. These reservations will prevail at all costs,” the Chief Minister asserted.

“Whether it is Muslim reservation, NRC, CAA, or any other sentiments of minorities, the YSRC would always stand as a steadfast pillar, supporting their dignity and honour. Schemes like Shadi Thofa (marriage assistance), declaring Urdu as a second language, the 4 per cent political reservation for minorities are there, and a minority MLA serves as the deputy chief minister in the YSRC government,” he stated.

“I have appointed a minority leader as the vice president of the legislative council. Out of the 175 seats, 4 per cent of the seats were given to minorities as political reservations. Can Chandrababu ever say that he did any good for the minority community in his life,” asked Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Chief Minister addressed YSRC’s election meetings in Kalyandurg and Rajampet. In Kalyandurg, he said, "Chandrababu did not bring any scheme to a poor person in his whole life. Every time he got power, the poor did not gain. Chandrababu simply looted the state wealth and shared the loot. During elections, he utilises this money to pay Rs.2,000 to Rs.4,000 per person and buys votes. I urge the people not to reject Chandrababu's cash handouts! Because that money belongs to us! However, when you vote, vote for the party that did good to you.”

Addressing the people in Rajampet, Jagan Mohan Reddy said, "The people of AP were expecting the announcement of special category status for the state at the public meetings of the NDA. But only disappointment prevailed among those awaiting the news. The alliance leaders are silent on the state's requirements.”

“Amit Shah visited AP for the election campaign with TD and the JSP…the three-party alliance with a feudal mindset cannot tolerate the fact that English medium is introduced to government schools. They want English for their children but not for the poor,” the CM said.