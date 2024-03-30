Jagan Says AP Leads Country in Giving Pensions to Needy

Kurnool: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy underlined that Andhra Pradesh leads the country in providing pensions to the needy, surpassing other states.

Addressing a gathering at Tuggali in Kurnool district on Saturday as part of his Memantha Siddham programme ahead of the forthcoming assembly and parliament elections in Andhra Pradesh, Jagan Mohan Reddy pointed out that AP extends pension ranging from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 per month based on the beneficiary's condition. Comparatively, many states limit pensions to ₹500 per month.

In this context, he pointed out that the Telugu Desam regime limited pensions to ₹1000.

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh allocates ₹24,000 crore for pensions, while the neighbouring Telangana follows with ₹12,000 crore.

He explained that people in Tuggali and Ratana villages have received significant benefits under various government welfare schemes during the 58 months of his government. In Tuggali, 95 per cent of the people have received a total amount of ₹29.65 crore. In Ratana village too, 95 per cent of households have received support totalling ₹26.59 crore.

Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that his government does not discriminate on the basis of caste, religion or political affiliation while selecting beneficiaries. He said by implementing village and ward Sachivalayam system, the state government has realised Mahatma Gandhi's dream of promoting local governance and attaining Gram Swaraj, He underlined that local staff and volunteers provide support to people impartially, without any intent of corruption.

The Chief Minister informed people that upon entering any village, they encounter a Sachivalayam office, followed by a Rythu Bharosa Kendra dedicated to serving the farming community, a well-built and equipped school under the Nadu Nedu programme and a village clinic. He underlined that most government-related needs are available within their vicinity, eliminating the need to travel long distances.

Jagan Mohan Reddy urged people to reflect on the infrastructure development in their vicinity over the past 58 months. He asked them to consider the positive impact that current community-centric programmes have had on them, compared to those of the previous government. He asked people to take a careful decision ahead of the polling in Andhra Pradesh.

Those present at the meeting included minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, YSR Congress regional coordinator P. Rama Subba Reddy, MP candidate B.Y. Ramaiah, local legislator K. Sridevi, and former AP Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma.