Jagan Gives Final Touches to Much-Awaited Manifesto

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving final touches to release the much-awaited manifesto likely to be released on Saturday or Sunday.

Taking a break after culmination of “Memantha Siddham” bus yatra at Tekkali in Srikakulam on Thursday, he is holding a series of meetings with party senior leaders at Tadepalle camp office in Guntur to finalize the manifesto, which he treats it as a sacred document.

Sources said the manifesto might contain some surprise elements with a special focus on welfare of the people. Jagan is expected to give top priority to the welfare of women and youth this time in the manifesto in addition to laying more focus on improving infrastructure facilities in the State.

The infrastructure development works might gain more momentum once the administrative capital is shifted to Visakhapatnam after completion of Assembly elections.

During public meetings organized as part of “Siddham” bus yatra, he highlighted how the YSRCP government created a history, delivering various welfare schemes to the tune of Rs.2.50 lakh crore at the doorstep of the people.

After releasing the manifesto, Jagan Mohan Reddy will intensify the election campaign and accordingly address road shows covering at least three Assembly constituencies.