Jagan Lambasts Naidu for Stalling Disbursement of Welfare Schemes

Rajanagaram, East Godavari: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday lambasted TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu for stalling disbursement of welfare schemes in the State.



“For the past five years, the elderly have received pensions conveniently at home. Due to Naidu’s conspiracy, the elderly are now deprived of this service. Will the elderly not respond with doubled vigour to vote Jagan back into power and reinstate pension services? Naidu has landed himself in trouble by orchestrating such plots, entangling a Chief Minister in legal battles. This marks a new low in democracy!” he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy made these comments while addressing a road show organized as part the election campaign. He assured that the YSRCP would ensure that disbursement of all the schemes after coming back to power in the State.

He asked the people whether Naidu did the some work benefiting the people during his tenure as Chief Minister for 14 years. He reiterated that the welfare schemes would continue if the YSRCP was reelected during the elections and all the schemes would be cancelled if TDP was voted to power.

He requested the people to teach a fitting lesson to the TDP during the elections by extending support to YSRCP ensuring its victory across the State.