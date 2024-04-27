Jagan Spells Out 9 Promises in YSRCP Manifesto

Vijayawada: The much-awaited manifesto-2024 of YSRCP with nine crucial promises was released by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Tadepalle party office in Guntur on Saturday.



Promising to continue existing welfare schemes aimed at benefiting people across the State, he said that the pensions to elderly persons was increased from Rs.3,000 to Rs.3,500. The pension amount of Rs.250 will be increased in January 2028 and another Rs.250 will be increased in January 2029 totaling to Rs.3,500.

No State government in the country was giving pensions to elderly persons like in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP government was spending Rs.24,000 crore for giving pensions to 66 lakh while neighbouring Telangana was spending only Rs.12,200 crore for giving pensions to 43 lakh people.

As many as 66 lakh elderly people are presently getting a pension of Rs.3,000 each, he said. Stating that the amount of ‘Ammavadi’ scheme would be increased from Rs.15,000 to Rs.17,000 while three lakh people would get loans under YSR Zero Paisa Interest scheme.

The amount of YSR Cheyutha was increased to 1.50 lakh from the existing Rs.75,000 and it would be extended in four phases. Assuring that all the eligible people, who are not having houses, would get house pattas, he said priority would be given to education, health, women empowerment, among other sectors.

Referring to the welfare of farmers in the State, he said the amount of Rythu Bharosa was increased from Rs.67,500 to Rs.80,000 each benefitting 53 lakh farmers. The Rythu Bheema scheme would also continue for farmers. One new initiative introduced in the manifesto was declaring a habitat with dalit population of over 500 as a separate panchayat.

Highlights in two-page manifesto

· Pension increased from Rs.3,000 to Rs.3,500

· Rythu Bharosa increased from Rs.67,500 to Rs.80,000

· Ammavadi scheme increased from Rs.15,000 to Rs.17,000

· Three lakh women to get loans at zero paisa interest rate

· Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tofa will continue

. YSR Bhima to gig workers.