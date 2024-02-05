Jagan fulfilled every poll promise, people are impressed: Rambabu

Vijayawada: Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu has said the YSRC government has fulfilled all its poll promises and the party targets a win of all the 175 Assembly seats.

The Opposition, he said, was failing to get its act together. “Pawan Kalyan went to Chandrababu Naidu’s house for seats as he’s unable to face the elections alone due to the high aura of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.”Addressing the media in the Assembly complex, the minister Rambabu launched a scathing attack on the opposition Telugu Desam and Jana Sena. “We are on track to sweep the polls and win all the 175 seats in the upcoming elections.”On the recent meeting between Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, Rambabu alleged it was driven by "package deals" and self-serving motives. He warned Jana Sena rank and file that Chandrababu would offer no more than 20-25 seats to JS.He said Nara Lokesh’s recent absence in the public meetings and programmes is indicative of TD's desperation and impending defeat.The minister also launched a tirade against former YSRC member Vallabhaneni Balashowry, calling him a "buffoon" who threw a tantrum after being denied ticket by the YSRC and was now resorting to personal attacks on Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Nobody trusts Balashowry. He will be exposed in the coming days. The YSRC refused the Lok Sabha ticket to him as he is incapable of winning an election.He claimed that chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is a warrior like Arjuna and a hero who can overcome all evil plots and conspiracies.Referring to the distribution of the manifesto to every household by the YSRC, Rambabu recalled that Chandrababu's 2014 manifesto was missing on its online platforms. “It was removed by Naidu from the party website as he failed to fulfill several of his poll promises.”“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced an alternative to the Contributory Pension Scheme. The Guaranteed Pension Scheme (GPS) is a good gift to the employees,” he said.