Jagan Entering Naidu's Kuppam Bastion Tomorrow

The much-publicised visit is aimed at undermining Naidu's supremacy on his home turf, where the CM will be inaugurating several developmental projects, most notably the release of water to Kuppam town through the recently constructed branch canal from the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi reservoir.The release of water signals the success of a 15-year-old demand that Naidu could not meet during his tenure as chief minister from 2014 to 2019. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made this a reality for citizens of Kuppam after taking over as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2019.On the occasion, the Chief Minister will be addressing a massive public meeting in Kuppam, highlighting his regime’s welfare schemes being implemented in his rival’s home constituency.Naidu has represented Kuppam for decades, consistently achieving thumping wins. However, in 2019 elections, the TD chief encountered a tough fight, so much so that he trailed in the vote count initially before managing to win from the constituency. However, in the subsequent local body polls TD faced defeat in the municipality.Emboldened by this win, YSRC is making a resolute attempt to dethrone Naidu this time. YSRC's Chittoor strongman and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and ruling party's Kuppam constituency in-charge K.R.J. Bharat have been strenuously working for the past three years to saturate the constituency with various welfare programmes on a mission mode.A recent tactical move in the direction of undermining Naidu among Kuppam voters came when Ramachandra Reddy’s son and MP P.V. Mithun Reddy personally funded the municipal gate fees of roadside vendors, a sizable electoral base. This occurred when Naidu had been in custody for his alleged irregularities in skill development funds.Additionally, over 14,000 land ownership documents have been handed over to beneficiaries under the Housing for All scheme. Over 35,000 people are drawing welfare pensions currently, with YSRC extending pensions to 4,000 additional beneficiaries. Healthcare schemes have aided thousands, while educational schemes are assisting over 53,000 students.YSRC has been actively highlighting these aspects in an attempt to defeat Naidu within his own electoral fort. Sensing the threat, Naidu has been conducting extensive tours of Kuppam ahead of the elections. His wife Bhuvaneswari is also campaigning actively to ensure that her husband does not lose the constituency.Analysts underline that the TD chief is already on the back foot ahead of the upcoming crucial elections.