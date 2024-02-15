Jagan Appoints Jumbo 69-member YSRC Legal Cell

Vijayawada: On instructions of YSR Congress president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, a YSRC State Legal Cell Committee (SLCC) has been formed ahead of the twin assembly and Lok Sabha elections with 69 members.

M. Manohar Reddy of Annamayya district has been appointed as the YSRC SLCC president. The vice presidents are B. Nara Hari Reddy of Tirupati, Pilla Ravi of NTR and N. Kalidas Reddy of Visakhapatnam districts.

Official spokespersons are Paka Satyanarayana of Visakhapatnam, Kotamraju Sujatha of NTR district, LK. Surendranadh of Anantapur and Syed Babu Shaik of Guntur.

YSRC SLCC general secretaries are K. Pulla Reddy of Kurnool, Poluri Venkata Reddy of Guntur, T. Velugondaiah of Prakasam, Pitta Damodara Rao of Srikakulam, G.S.K. Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy of Tirupati, C. Ramachandra Reddy of Sri Satya Sai and Nakka Ramdas of Kakinada.

Secretaries of the SLCC are G. Rosi Reddy of Visakhapatnam, Tanakala Balakrishna of Srikakulam, Dwarapureddy Swaroop Kumar of Vizianagaram, Kanapala Surya Prakash Rao of Parvathipuram Manyam, Mosya Bujji Babu of Alluri Sitharama Raju, Vooda Srinivas Rao of Visakhapatnam, Yerra Srinivas Rao of Anakapalle, Rajala Chitti Babu of Kakinada, Domalapati Satya Narayana of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Guduri Radhika of East Godavari, Kamana Nageswara Rao of West Godavari, Chinnam Sudheer of Eluru, Mohammed Rafi of Krishna, Abraham Lincoln of NTR, Karri Abraham Lincoln of Guntur, Karnati Chennakesava Reddy of Palnadu, Gunturu Krishna of Bapatla, Bojja Surendra Chakravarthi of Prakasam, K. Surendra Reddy of SPS Nellore, K.S. Sudarshan Reddy of YSR, Avula Siva Rami Reddy of Annamayya, S. Hanumanth Reddy of Kurnool, P. Srinivasulu of Nandyala, Kuruva Nagi Reddy of Anantapur, C. Rama Chandra Reddy of Sri Satya Sai, I. Chandra Sekhar Reddy of Tirupati and K.S. Ravindran of Chittoor.

The rest of the 69 members are lawyers from all districts, who have been appointed as joint secretaries of YSRC SLCC.