Jagan Accuses Congress of Sowing Discord Within YSR Family

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the Congress of having a tradition of “dividing and ruling”, from unjustly dividing Andhra Pradesh for political gains and now sowing discord within his own family.

"The Congress had forced my uncle (Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy) to contest against my mother after I resigned from the party to form my own outfit. They have not learned their lessons. Now again, they have propped up my sister (Y.S. Sharmila) to lead the party in the state. They don't understand that there is a greater power watching over – God. He will ensure that these people are taught a lesson," Jagan Mohan Reddy said at an education summit here on Wednesday.

The CM pointed out that his party has pragmatically maintained good ties with the BJP government at the Centre in the interest of AP’s development. "While maintaining a cordial bond, we have weighed every issue thoroughly before extending issue-based support to the BJP-led government," he said.

Dismissing the role of national parties in AP politics, Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that the main battle is between his YSRC and the combined forces of Telugu Desam and Jana Sena. He expressed confidence of emerging victorious in the 2024 elections, basis YSRC fulfilling 99 per cent of its promises in the 2019 manifesto, thereby earning credibility among people.

Responding to queries on changing candidates in certain constituencies, the Chief Minister clarified that it has been done in some places based on social dynamics, surveys and perceptions. The changes have been made early for more clarity.

On the controversial arrest of TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged corruption scandal, Jagan Mohan Reddy denied any vendetta politics. "No CM would order such detentions without concrete proof, especially when elections are nearing. All these corruption charges have gone to the courts. He has fought tooth and nail in the courts. And the judges at various levels are convinced with the evidence that has been produced against Naidu. This is what resulted in him being in prison for 52 days. How can anybody call this vendetta politics,” he asked.