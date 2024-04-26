Top
Jackfruit Dance Party Night at antiSOCIAL, Hyderabad

DC Correspondent
26 April 2024 6:23 AM GMT
Get ready to feel the rhythm and light up the night at the Jackfruit Dance Party, coming to Hyderabad this Friday at the vibrant antiSOCIAL! This dynamic show will transform the dancefloor into a haven of pure musical bliss. Experience a night filled with the best House and Disco tunes, spun by talented artists including Rishi Sippy, GST, Ankit Pandey, and Kartik Shekar.

Let the Jackfruit Dance Party transform you into the world of rhythmic euphoria and boundless energy as we unite in the joy of music and move.
Save the date and bring your crew for a night filled with euphoric tunes and electric atmosphere. Grab your tickets soon.
Date: 26th April 2024 (FRIDAY)
Time: 08.00 PM Onwards
Place: Mindspace SOCIAL, Raheja IT Park, Survey No.64, Ground plus, near, Mindspace Junction Flyover, Hyderabad, Telangana.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

