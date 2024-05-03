Hyderabad: The Telangana People's Joint Action Committee (TPJAC) on Friday launched a 10-day state-wide campaign for the Lok Sabha elections till May 11, at the Basheerbagh Press Club on Thursday. The speakers stressed on the need for questioning the anti people policies of the Centre. TPJAC state convener Prof. Haragopal said, "Instead of speaking about the real issues and aspirations of the people, the BJP leaders, especially the country's Prime Minister Modi, are referring to issues like Muslims and mangala sutras and are sidetracking the discussion."