Omar Abdullah Rules Out BJP Tie-Up for Statehood Push

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday clarified that while his party, the National Conference (NC), will contest the Budgam assembly seat in the upcoming bypolls, it will not ally with the BJP to push for the restoration of statehood. Abdullah also said the NC is open to supporting a Congress candidate from Nagrota, if fielded.

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra said the party is reviewing all options for the bypolls scheduled on November 11 in Budgam (Kashmir Valley) and Nagrota (Jammu region). “The NC has indicated support for Nagrota, but the final decision lies with our central high command,” Karra told reporters. He added that the Congress is considering contesting both seats, keeping “all options open.”

Karra also announced the resumption of the party’s Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq programme, aimed at advocating for J&K’s statehood. The campaign had been suspended due to the Pahalgam attack, regional security concerns, and natural disasters including cloudbursts and floods. He said the programme will now be held across all districts.

On the relationship between the alliance partners, NC and Congress, Karra dismissed speculation about tensions after Congress accused the NC of denying them a “safe seat” in the Rajya Sabha elections. He said the remarks were natural given the unexpected backtracking by NC leadership.

The bypolls will see voters in Budgam and Nagrota elect representatives for the two assembly seats on November 11.