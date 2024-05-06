IUML AP lodges complaint against false propaganda

Vijayawada: Basheer Ahmed, the president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Andhra Pradesh, asserted that IUML AP is actively participating in the state elections with its own candidates, with thirteen nominees vigorously engaging in campaign activities. He vehemently denied allegations suggesting collusion between IUML aspirants and the Telugu Desam (TD), labeling such claims as fabrications aimed at tarnishing IUML's reputation during the elections.

Ahmed clarified that there is no association or agreement between IUML and TD in any way, reaffirming that their candidates are conducting election campaigns with the backing of party members and supporters. He further disclosed that IUML AP has filed a complaint with the police on Sunday regarding the dissemination of false propaganda against their party.

Ahmed emphasised that IUML has no inclination to support TD, noting that their party is aligned with the I.N.D.I.A. bloc at the national level. He accused an individual of attempting to mislead the public by operating under the guise of the Indian Muslim League and backing the YSRC in the elections.

Ahmed pointed out Sk Hussein Basha as the individual misrepresenting the Indian Union Muslim League Party, alleging that Basha is causing harm to their party by engaging in activities such as hosting public meetings, distributing pamphlets, and circulating WhatsApp messages falsely claiming IUML's support for the YSRC. Ahmed clarified that IUML AP does not support either YSRC or TD or any regional parties in the state and has filed a complaint with the Guntur police regarding the false propaganda.