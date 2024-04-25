Hyderabad: A large number of Congress leaders and activists took part with enthusiasm in the rally organized to file nomination papers by the Khammam Parliament constituency party candidate Ramasahayam Raghurama Reddy (RRR) in the district on Thursday.



Hundreds of activists participated in the rally with their bikes and auto rickshaws. The rally was taken out from Kalvoddu to the Collectorate office. Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Rajya Sabha member Renuka Chowdhary, MLAs and other senior leaders accompanied Raghurama Reddy to file the nomination papers.



CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao was also present on the occasion. In a tweet, Srinivasa Reddy said, “A new josh was seen among the party leaders and activists during the rally. Its RRR josh in Khammam district and at the same time, Left party leaders extended their support.”

