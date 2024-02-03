It’s ‘local’ vs ‘non-local’ in Karimnagar: Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that former MP Vinod Kumar of BRS was not only least bothered about his party workers but also about the development of Karimnagar as he was a ‘non-local’ leader.

The MP participated in various developmental works and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a community hall at a cost of `10 lakhs and inaugurated the ambulance service set up at `15 lakhs of MPLADS at Karimnagar jail in Karimnagar on Saturday.Later speaking to the media, Bandi claimed that as he was a “local” leader, he could bring the Smart City project and `12 crores of Central funds for various developmental works in Karimnagar. The Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections would be between the “local” and “non-local” candidates, he said.Before questioning what he had done for the development of Karimnagar, Bandi said Vinod and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar should inspect the four-lane road works going at a brisk pace between Karimnagar and Warangal and from Elkathurthy to Siddipet and the RoB works at Theegalaguttapalli railway station being taken up with Central funds. He questioned their silence on the diversion of Smart City funds by the BRS government.Slamming the BRS leaders for their ‘arrogance’ even after losing Assembly polls, he alleged that fake voters were enrolled and the votes of the same family members were scattered to various distant polling booths by the BRS government fearing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections in the Karimnagar segment.Both Congress and BRS, who were sailing in the same boat, criticized the distribution of ‘Ayodhya Akshintalu’ as cheap politics. But, the Congress, which criticised the construction of Ram Mandir in the BJP dispensation, had the guts to construct the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, he dared.Bandi Sanjay claimed that he could solicit people to vote for him in the upcoming LS polls by showing various development works taken place in the last five years under the Modi’s rule. But, what would be the campaign narrative for Vinod, he questioned.