It's better to vote for BJP: Adhir Ranjan's viral video draws flak

Kolkata: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has sparked a controversy after he allegedly preferred the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal over the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

TMC is part of the INDIA alliance headed by the Congress.

In a viral video, Adhir Ranjan was seen addressing a public meeting, where he said "it's better to vote for the BJP than to vote for the TMC", sparking a stir.

Adhir Ranjan will contest on Congress banner from West Bengal's Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency. The state will go into polls in a phased manner and elections for the Baharampur seat are scheduled on May 13.