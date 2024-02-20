It’s a Dream Budget, Says CM

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin described the State Budget presented by his Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu as his government’s dream that testified the obstacles his government had overcome to march on its path of success.

Urging his Ministers, officials, particularly district collectors, to implement the Budget proposals without fail immediately, Stalin, in a statement on Monday, said that usually Budgets were prepared with finance (nidhi) as the focal point but Thennarasu’s Budget was put together with justice (needhi) as the central theme.

Since it had been envisaged with social justice as the focus, it would bring good to all and usher in equality and equal justice to all, paving the way for an overall growth of the State, he said, adding that the DMK’s policy to provide everything for everyone was very much evident in practice from the way the present government, which is the sixth time the party had been elected to power, was functioning.

Setting the goal is the first step for success and the Budget has done it, paving the way for the realization of bigger dreams for the State. Ushering in social justice and ensuring the welfare of the man at the lowest rung of the social order were the goals of the Budget, he said.

The comprehensive budget envisaged a State without huts and without poverty, development of backward regions, lifting up of the marginalized people, availability of education loans to students, expansion of the free breakfast scheme in schools, protection of water bodies, computerization, good roads, water supply facilities, growth of Tamil language, translation of Tamil books, progress of archeology and development of space science.