ITA to launch India Project Support Program, convening national stakeholders to fast-track clean industrial growth

New Delhi - The Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA), a global multi-stakeholder initiative launched at COP28 to accelerate the decarbonisation of heavy-emitting industry sectors, will launch its India Project Support Programme and release a special report titled India Insights Briefing at a high-level event on November 4, 2025, in New Delhi.



The launch of the ITA India Project Support Programme immediately marks the start of its implementation, building on the preparatory work undertaken in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) earlier this year. The implementation phase will focus on delivering targeted solutions that address key barriers to fast-track commercial-scale near-zero emissions clean industrial projects toward Final Investment Decisions (FID) with active engagement with government agencies, industry leaders, financial institutions, and ecosystem partners.

The Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA) works to translate global climate ambition into investable industrial action, seeking to close the gap between low-carbon technologies and large-scale deployment by mobilising finance, policy alignment, and industry partnerships. Through its country programmes, which now include India, Brazil and the Middle East and North Africa region, the ITA focuses on accelerating projects to FID, building shared infrastructure, and strengthening competitiveness in emission-intensive sectors.

On the day of the event, the ITA, in partnership with BCG, will release ‘India Insights Briefing: Unlocking India’s Clean Industrialisation Opportunity’, a new report that will highlight how clean industrial growth can mobilise investment, boost India’s global competitiveness, and position the country as a leader in the emerging clean economy. The insight briefing will also identify critical bottlenecks to investment and outline pathways to catalyse large-scale industrial decarbonisation.

The ITA seeks to help bring a first wave of India’s clean industrial projects to FID within the next two to three years. As part of its preparatory analysis, the ITA has mapped more than 65 potential projects across sectors such as aluminium, steel, cement, chemicals (ammonia and methanol), and aviation to identify those with the potential to reach FID and evaluate the barriers holding back progress.

The release of the insights briefing and a closed-door workshop during the event on November 4 will lay the groundwork for this transition. The event will convene senior government officials, industry leaders, financiers, and value-chain stakeholders in key sectors including chemicals and fuels to align on removing investment barriers. The closed-door workshop will explore near-term solutions and actionable steps for translating plans for clean projects into operating plants.



James Schofield, Managing Director, Industrial Transition Accelerator, said: "India’s industrial transformation represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to drive economic growth, competitiveness and climate ambition. Insights Briefing and workshop will showcase the potential of Indian clean industrial projects. We aim to mobilise action by illustrating how decarbonisation can be both commercially viable and scalable. India is uniquely positioned to lead the global shift to clean materials, fuels, and technologies with its abundant low-cost energy powering production, a dynamic private sector, and strong policy momentum toward net zero. This transition will create new jobs, attract investment, and strengthen the country’s long-term energy resilience. India has an exciting opportunity to build clean now, demonstrating its ambition for clean industrial leadership and its ability to contribute meaningfully to the momentum we are already seeing globally.”



Sumit Gupta, APAC Leader – Climate & Sustainability Practice, Boston Consulting Group, said: “India’s emerging clean industrial pipeline reflects both the scale of ambition and the urgency for execution. The ITA’s India Project Support Programme is a timely initiative to accelerate innovative technologies toward investment and deployment. By enabling first-of-a-kind projects to advance to the next wave of deployment, India can lay the groundwork for replicable and large-scale decarbonization across key industrial sectors.”

Yash Kashyap, India Lead, Industrial Transition Accelerator, said: "This insight briefing will be the first step in developing a support programme to fast-track India’s clean industrial pipeline. We want to turn India’s decarbonisation potential into bankable, commercial-scale projects. We will move from plans to plants by addressing barriers in policy, finance, and technology that currently hold back progress. Through the ITA, we will coordinate action to accelerate flagship projects that set global benchmarks for India’s industrial transition and drive large-scale growth.”