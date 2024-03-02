FLO Organises a Unique Program at Bansilalpet Step Well

Hyderabad: FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation) on Friday till late evening organised a unique program of mythology, heritage, culture and water conservation at Bansilalpet Step-well

Speaking on the occasion Kalpana Ramesh said step wells have great significance. They remind us of the history of the bygone era. The country has over 3000 step wells which are several hundred years old. Telangana state has 300 step wells.

Bansilalpet step well was revived after an 18 months effort. It can store water upto 22 lakh litres and annually upto few crores. Step wells reduce flooding of the area. Our dream is to make Bansilalpet step well water potable, she said. Kalpana wished that all the 300 step wells in the Telangana state would be restored very soon.

The success story of Bansilalpet step well restoration resonated in New Delhi and they have invited us to restore one age old step well in Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad, she shared. Water is a beautiful natural resource, she concluded.

Akshat Gupta shared sacred stories from Mythology. He gave a sneak peek into Mythology & Heritage. Explaining what is ‘BHAGWAN’ he said BH(bhoomi) is soil; A means (aag)fire; G means (gagan)sky; WA means (wayu)air and N means (neer)water. Bhagwan is nothing but panchbooth. He is around us. He is everywhere. He was in conversation with Ms Ritu Shah, Chairperson of FLO.

At the end a Kathak Performance by Aakruti Kathak Kendra. Mahishasura Mardini Stotra was the highlight of their performance

Ritu Shah said in her opening remarks asked the audience about 150 in number to step into a realm of enchantment and wonder as we embark on a captivating journey into the depths of mythology and heritage. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of our cultural heritage as we explore the myths and legends that have shaped civilizations throughout the ages.