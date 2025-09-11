ISRO, HAL Ink Technology Transfer Pact for Small Satellite Launch Vehicle

A technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) was signed on September 10, between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO, IN-SPACe and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) here. The city-based space agency said, The SSLV is a three-stage all-solid vehicle designed to launch satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Lower Earth Orbit (LEO)."

Developed as a quick turnaround, on-demand launch vehicle that is amenable to industrial production, SSLV is targeted to cater to the global small satellite launch vehicle market.It can be launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh for inclined launches and also at the upcoming new launch site in Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu for polar launches.

The agreement was signed by HAL CEO (Bengaluru Complex) Jayakrishnan S, Director VSSC/ISRO A Rajarajan, Chief Managing Director NSIL M Mohan, and IN-SPACe Director (Technical) Rajeev Jyoti, Director in the presence of ISRO Chairperson V Narayanan, IN-SPACe Chairperson Pawan Kumar Goenka, Chief Managing Director D K Sunil, and senior officials of HAL, ISRO, IN-SPACe and NSIL.

The SSLV Technology Transfer Agreement is a major milestone enabled by the space-sector reforms announced by the Government of India. The successful commercialisation of SSLV is expected to boost the Indian space ecosystem and meet the national and international demand for small satellite launch services, the release added.