Israel's Strikes on Iran Trigger Protests, Outrage in Kashmir

Israel’s strikes on Iran have drawn sharp condemnation from political leaders and triggered protests in Kashmir and parts of Kargil. Political parties in the Valley called the attack "unjustified and provocative," saying it deeply hurt Muslim sentiments across the region.

On Friday, large crowds, mainly from Shia communities, protested after Friday prayers in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Kargil, and Sankoo, chanting slogans like “Marg Bar Israel (Death to Israel).”

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly criticized the attack, comparing Israel's actions to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “If world powers denounce Russia but stay silent on Israel, that is highly unfortunate," he said. He also warned of the attack’s broader impact, noting rising fuel prices, stock market jitters, and disruptions to air travel. Abdullah further appealed to India’s Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students in Iran.

Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned Israel's actions as "a brazen act by a state that has gone rogue." She criticized the West, especially the United States, for its "deafening silence" and accused Muslim nations of betraying their own causes by remaining passive.

National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi labelled Israel “a colonial thug,” accusing it of targeting sovereign nations at will and called for Iran’s right to retaliate. Mehdi also slammed India’s abstention from the UNGA vote seeking a ceasefire in Gaza, calling it a betrayal of India's historical support for Palestine.

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in his post-Friday sermon at Srinagar’s Grand Mosque, condemned the Israeli strikes, calling them a threat to world peace. He urged the UN and world nations to act against Israel’s aggression and expressed Kashmir’s solidarity with Palestinians and Iranians.