Island Drug Lab Busted In Koraput; Crores Of Rupees Worth Hashish Oil Seized

Koraput (Odisha): In a dramatic crackdown deep inside the Jalaput reservoir, Odisha Police have unearthed a massive, Kerala-linked hashish oil manufacturing unit operating from a remote forested island in Koraput district. Seven persons, including four from Kerala, were arrested in what officials described as one of the largest narcotics seizures in the state’s history.

Police recovered around 1,800 litres of hashish oil and 1,000 kg of dry ganja, along with generators, chemical solvents, pressure cookers and custom-built extraction pipelines from the clandestine facility.

DIG (South-Western Range) Kanwar Vishal Singh said the unit was part of a well-organised interstate syndicate that had strategically shifted operations to Odisha’s inaccessible forest terrain.

The alleged kingpin, Allen Jayaraj (33) of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, is believed to have designed and operated the sophisticated extraction unit. Police described him as the “main cook” behind the high-purity hashish oil production setup.

The four Kerala-based accused are Allen Jayaraj (33), Kiran D (33), Anand Raj (28) and Bittu B (34)

Three Koraput residents — Laxman Khilla (23), Lalachan Khilla (25) and Sadhu Pangi (45) — allegedly provided logistical and operational support.

The breakthrough came after a high-risk amphibious raid conducted by a specialised police team. Officers used boats to access the island hideout and carried out nearly 30 hours of continuous combing operations in dense forest under Padwa police limits.

The operation was led by Koraput Superintendent of Police Rohit Varma, with senior supervision from the DIG.

Investigators believe the Kerala-based syndicate exploited the reservoir island’s isolation to run large-scale production away from prying eyes. The manufactured hashish oil was allegedly meant for interstate smuggling.

Police have now intensified efforts to track the financial network, supply chain and possible buyers across states. More arrests are likely as the probe expands.