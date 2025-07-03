ISKCON Temple in Utah Targeted in Suspected Hate Crime Shooting
Over two dozen bullets fired at iconic Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork; Indian Consulate urges swift action
The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, renowned for hosting the globally celebrated Holi Festival, has been attacked in a suspected hate crime, with over two dozen bullets fired at the premises over several days, causing significant damage.
According to ISKCON officials, 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the temple building and surrounding property during nighttime hours, even while devotees and guests were inside. The attack caused thousands of dollars in damage, including to the temple’s hand-carved decorative arches.
The Consulate General of India in San Francisco condemned the incident in a statement on social media platform X, calling it “deeply disturbing.” It added, “The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice.”
Temple authorities have reportedly informed local law enforcement, who are investigating the matter as a potential hate crime. Community leaders and civil rights groups have called for heightened protection of religious institutions amid rising concerns over hate-fueled violence in the U.S.
No injuries were reported, but the attack has left devotees shaken and security arrangements at the temple are now being reviewed.