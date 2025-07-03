ISKCON Temple in Utah Targeted in Suspected Hate Crime Shooting

The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, renowned for hosting the globally celebrated Holi Festival, has been attacked in a suspected hate crime, with over two dozen bullets fired at the premises over several days, causing significant damage.

The ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah (USA), world-famous for its Holi Festival, has recently come under attack in suspected hate crimes. Over the past several days, 20–30 bullets were fired at the temple building and the surrounding property. The… pic.twitter.com/ew4MmNsQvA — ISKCON (@iskcon) July 1, 2025

According to ISKCON officials, 20 to 30 bullets were fired at the temple building and surrounding property during nighttime hours, even while devotees and guests were inside. The attack caused thousands of dollars in damage, including to the temple’s hand-carved decorative arches.

Consulate General of India in San Francisco tweets, "We strongly condemn the recent firing incident at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take… pic.twitter.com/MVXSZXG9Vl — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2025

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco condemned the incident in a statement on social media platform X, calling it “deeply disturbing.” It added, “The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Temple authorities have reportedly informed local law enforcement, who are investigating the matter as a potential hate crime. Community leaders and civil rights groups have called for heightened protection of religious institutions amid rising concerns over hate-fueled violence in the U.S. No injuries were reported, but the attack has left devotees shaken and security arrangements at the temple are now being reviewed.



