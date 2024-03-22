ISIS India Head And Key Associate Arrested In Assam Close To Bangladesh Border, Handed Over To NIA

In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam police, acting on a specific tip-off of central agency, arrested the ISIS India chief, Haris Farooqi and one of his associates from Western Assam’s Dhubri district.

Informing that central agencies had alerted them about the movement of the ISIS India chief, the STF IGP Parthasarathi Mahanta told reporters that they got specific tip-off that two members of ISIS in India who were camping in a neighbouring country would cross over to India at the Dhubri Sector to carry out sabotage activities. “We were camping in the area and accordingly picked up the duo who were identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Faruqi, the head of ISIS in India and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan.”

Pointing out that they were wanted in NIA cases, he said, “We have handed them over to NIA team last night. They will take them to New Delhi for interrogation in different cases.”

Security sources said that a team of the Special Task Force led by Inspector General of Police Parthasarathi Mahanta laid a trap to arrest the duo last evening. The team received credible information and a hunt was launched in an area close to the international border between India and Bangladesh. The team successfully arrested the terrorists early morning in the Dharmasala area of Dhubri after they crossed over the border.

“Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts using IEDs at several places across India,” police said, adding that several cases are pending against them in Delhi, Lucknow and other places.