Hyderabad: The 17th Annual Conference of the Indian Society for Clinical Research (ISCR), a community of clinical research professionals, took place at an upscale Hotel in Hyderabad, featuring pre-conference workshops on February 2024 and the two-day main conference on February 2 & 3, 2024.

With a theme of 'Transformations in Clinical Research For Better Patient Outcomes,' the event drew over 1800 participants, including 300 notable speakers. The conference served as a catalyst for positive change in the clinical research landscape, uniting clinical researchers, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, diagnostics R&D entities, research trainees, and startups.

Eminent figures in the clinical research field, such as Dr. PP Bapsy, Dr. Pratima Murthy, Dr. Raches Ella, Dr. Venkat Raman Kola, Mr. A K Pradhan (Ex-Joint Drugs Controller, India CDSCO), and Mr. Navneet Pratap Singh (Deputy Drugs Controller, India CDSCO), attended to discuss the latest advancements, challenges, and opportunities. Representatives from leading companies like Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Zydus, Pfizer, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Novartis, IQVIA, Syneos, Fortrea, ICON, Syngene, and more shared insights.The conference facilitated discussions on cutting-edge technologies, services, and products shaping the future of clinical research. It provided a unique platform for innovative startups in the field through its 'Startup Hub,' allowing them to showcase groundbreaking solutions and contribute to the evolving landscape of clinical research.President of ISCR, Dr. Sanish Davis, emphasized the evolving nature of clinical research, including decentralized trials, e-consent, e-PRO, e-COA, home health nursing, wearable technology usage, and direct-to-patient shipment of medicinal products. He highlighted the significance of the conference as a platform for discussing major events in the clinical research ecosystem and finding the best approaches for implementation in the South East Asian environment.Dr. Davis expressed the industry's commitment to prioritizing patients, not just in drug development but also in translating medical advancements into tangible improvements in the lives of individuals. The increased focus on public health and the collaboration between government bodies, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions showcased India's capability to efficiently conduct large-scale clinical trials amid the urgent need for effective treatments and vaccines.