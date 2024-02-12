ISB Tops Indian B-schools, Ranks 31st Globally In FT MBA Ranking

Hyderabad: Consolidating its position as the best B-school in India and among the top-ranked in the world, the Indian School of Business has been ranked 31 globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2024, released Monday.



This is a substantial rise from a global ranking of 39 last year. At the Asia level, the ranking of the school has gone up to 5, up from the 6th spot last year.In research, ISB is ranked 1 in India, with a global rank 52 this time, up from 61 last year. This underlines ISB’s focus on the quality of research produced by the faculty.In terms of salary percentage increase, ISB is ranked 1 globally on this key parameter. FT data said PGP candidates at ISB see a 229% rise in salaries, comparing before and after the course.ISB is the ranked best in India also in alumni network and career services; and ranked 8 and 19 globally on these parameters, respectively.“The consistent ranking as the top B-school in India in the FT Global MBA Ranking underscores ISB’s commitment to academic rigour, research, and alumni support and success,” said Ramabhadran Thirumalai, deputy dean, academic programmes, ISB.