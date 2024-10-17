 Top
Home » Nation

IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede likely to contest Maharashtra polls: Reports

Nation
DC Web Desk
17 Oct 2024 6:52 AM GMT
IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede likely to contest Maharashtra polls: Reports
x
Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede is likely to contest upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra on Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction , reports said.

Mumbai: Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede is likely to contest upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra on Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction, reports said.

The officer has always in the news due to his raids he conducted during his postings at Mumbai Customs and NCB. He led Cordelia case where a cruise ship was raided and Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on charges of drug use and procession. All charges against Aryan Han were dropped later, with Wankhade removed from the case after being accused of blackmail.

Sameer is currently posted in Chennai.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
IRS Offcier Sameer Wankhade Maharashtra Assembly Polls 
Rest of India Maharashtra 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick