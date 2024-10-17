IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede likely to contest Maharashtra polls: Reports

Mumbai: Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede is likely to contest upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra on Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction, reports said.

The officer has always in the news due to his raids he conducted during his postings at Mumbai Customs and NCB. He led Cordelia case where a cruise ship was raided and Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on charges of drug use and procession. All charges against Aryan Han were dropped later, with Wankhade removed from the case after being accused of blackmail.





Sameer is currently posted in Chennai.