Irrigation Projects were like ATMs for All Ruling Parties: AIMIM

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader in the Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi accused all the political parties that ruled the undivided Andhra Pradesh and Telangana of using irrigation projects as 'ATMs' to loot public money.





Speaking in the House on Saturday, Owaisi said the TD and Congress governments in the combined AP and the BRS government in Telangana state undertook several irrigation projects without considering critical aspects like feasibility, viability and utility of such projects into consideration.

"Lakhs of crores of rupees were spent on irrigation projects in the last three decades. Many of them remain pending. Huge amount of public money was spent on these projects. The irrigation projects were ATMs for ruling parties to make money," Owaisi said.



He asked why no debates were held in the Assembly on the viability, feasibility and utility of any irrigation project prior to their execution.



"I have never seen the Assembly debating on these issues in the last three decades. This is not a correct thing. If debates are held and opinions of all parties are taken into account before executing any project, we can prevent lapses in the execution of projects."



Owaisi also slammed the earlier TD and Congress governments for failing to prevent Karnataka from constructing the Almatti dam on the Krishna and Maharashtra from constructing the Babli dam on the Godavari due to which the inflows to Telangana state from the two rivers were adversely affected.













