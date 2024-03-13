Hyderabad: The Philippines-based International Rice Research Institute has agreed to join the Global Rice Summit to be held in Hyderabad between June 4 and 6. The summit is being held in India for the first time in 22 years.

A release by the agriculture department said this was a recognition of the potential the state has with regard to production of seeds. The summit will have 500 delegates in attendance from 22 countries. They will include scientists, importers, exporters, educationists and industrialists. The summit will introduce rice varieties grown in the state to the world.