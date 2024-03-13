Top
Home » Nation

IRRI Agrees to Join Global Rice Summit

Nation
DC Correspondent
12 March 2024 7:40 PM GMT
IRRI Agrees to Join Global Rice Summit
x
International Rice Research Institute. (Screengrab from IRRI official website)

Hyderabad: The Philippines-based International Rice Research Institute has agreed to join the Global Rice Summit to be held in Hyderabad between June 4 and 6. The summit is being held in India for the first time in 22 years.

A release by the agriculture department said this was a recognition of the potential the state has with regard to production of seeds. The summit will have 500 delegates in attendance from 22 countries. They will include scientists, importers, exporters, educationists and industrialists. The summit will introduce rice varieties grown in the state to the world.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Hyderabad IRRI 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X